All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
December Wednesday

Cuba reports 83 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 83 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 9,671 in the country.

Thirty-three of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 48 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining two; while 62 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.
874 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 865 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 6 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 137 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,658 discharges (66 yesterday).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News