Cuba reports 83 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 16 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 83 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 9,671 in the country.



Thirty-three of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 48 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining two; while 62 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

874 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 865 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 6 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 137 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,658 discharges (66 yesterday).