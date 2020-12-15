Cuba reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 108 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, De 15 (ACN) Cuba reported today 96 new positive cases of SARS-Cov 2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, totaling 9,588 patients diagnosed with the virus in the country since last March.

There are in hospital 3,462 patients for clinical epidemiological surveillance, oh which 731 suspects, 1,874 in surveillance and 857 confirmed.



Of the confirmed patients, 847 show stable clinical evolution, two are in critical and eight are in serious condition. There were 108 medical discharges and none died during the day.

With the 108 discharges of the day, 8,592 patients are recovered, representing 89.6 % of the total number of positives.



Among the new cases, 57 were contacts of confirmed patients, 37 had a source of infection abroad, and two did not specify the source of infection.

The 79.2% (76) of the 96 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 6,182 patients (64.5% of those confirmed to date).