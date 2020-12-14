Cuba reports 69 new cases of COVID-19,50 medical discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) Cuba studied 9,887 samples, resulting in 69 new cases, so the country has already accumulated 1,251,754 studied samples and 9,492 positive ones.



Out of the 69 new cases, 30 were contacts of confirmed cases, 37 with a source of infection abroad and two without a source of infection specified so far; there were 50 medical discharges, no deaths and 8 were in a serious condition.



There are 3,906 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 806 suspects, and 2,231 under surveillance.



Among the 69 diagnosed, 55 (79.7%) were asymptomatic, with which there are 6,106 (64.3% since the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba, last March) and there are 8,484 patients recovered (89.4%) of the total infected.