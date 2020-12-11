Cuba to begin clinical trial of Biomodulin T in children with septic shock





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) The medicine Biomodulin T, developed in the National Center of Biopreparations, will begin to be applied to children with septic shock, as part of a clinical trial in Villa Clara province (central Cuba).



Biomodulin T will be used in children under five years old who have been admitted in a serious condition in intensive care rooms.



The treatment will be done in an exploratory study aimed at raising the immunity of infants, which will later be extended to the entire nation, said Yoandra Acevedo, a specialist in intensive care and emergency in Villa Clara.



For the development of the trial, the doctor added, they have an investigative team with specialists in intensive care made up of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and pharmacists.



According to the specialist, children with septic shock have an important immunological deficit and show advanced infection, reason why Biomodulin T, one of the 22 medicines used against COVID-19 in Cuba, will be used in them.



This product, of parental type (injectable), is a biological immunomodulator of natural origin, and it has been used in the treatment of respiratory infections to repetition in the elderly.