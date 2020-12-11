Cuba reports 86 new cases of COVID-19, 78 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) Cuba studied 10,795 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 86 new positive ones, with which Cuba registers, since March, 1,229,513 tests carried out and 9,267 confirmed (89.4%).



There are 4,113 patients hospitalized for epidemiological surveillance, 760 suspects, 2,514 in surveillance and 839 confirmed, being 829 of them with stable clinical evolution, four in critical and six serious conditions, 78 discharges and no deaths during the day.



Out of the 86 new cases, 51 were contacts of confirmed cases, 31 with a source of infection abroad and four without a determined source of infection; 67% of the positive ones were asymptomatic, totaling 5,932, which is 64% of those confirmed so far.