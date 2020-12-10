Cuba reports 75 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 75 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 9,181 in the country.



Thirty-nine of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 30 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining six; while 50 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



831 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 820 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 6 in serious and 5 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 136 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,212 discharges (75 yesterday).