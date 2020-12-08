All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 76 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 8(ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 76 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 8,982 in the country.

Thirty-eight of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 35 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining three; while 68 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

797 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 785 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 8 in serious and 4 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 136 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 8,047 discharges (50 yesterday).

