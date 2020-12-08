Cuba reports record number of cases in one day, 124, 34 medical discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Cuba studied 10,099 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 124 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,186,621 samples carried out and 8,906 positive (0.75%).



At the close of December 6, 4,301 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 869 suspected, 2,661 under surveillance and 771 confirmed.



Among the 124 confirmed cases, 69 were contacts of confirmed cases, 50 with a source of infection abroad and five without a defined source of infection. Among them, 118 are Cubans and six foreigners.

The 73.3% (91) of the 124 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 5, 674, which represents 63.7% of the confirmed cases to date.