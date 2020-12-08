All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
December Monday

Cuba reports record number of cases in one day, 124, 34 medical discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) Cuba studied 10,099 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 124 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,186,621 samples carried out and 8,906 positive (0.75%).

At the close of December 6, 4,301 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 869 suspected, 2,661 under surveillance and 771 confirmed.

Among the 124 confirmed cases, 69 were contacts of confirmed cases, 50 with a source of infection abroad and five without a defined source of infection. Among them, 118 are Cubans and six foreigners.
The 73.3% (91) of the 124 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 5, 674, which represents 63.7% of the confirmed cases to date.

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News