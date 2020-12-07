Jamaican Peace Council requests Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) The Jamaican Peace Council is currently another of the institutions that have formally nominated the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Prensa Latina reported.



The Jamaican NGO sent Berit Reiss-Andersen, president of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and the rest of its members a letter requesting such an award, which would recognize the work of Cuban health personnel in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the rules of the Swedish Academy, nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize can only be made by parliamentarians, academics, judges of international courts, persons already awarded and active or retired members of the committee, and have a deadline of February 1 of each year.



The Peace Council seeks to raise public awareness of regional and global peace issues and to mobilize nationals at home and abroad to contribute to the creation of a world without war.



For their work, the Henry Reeve contingent in 2017 received the Dr. Lee Jong-wook award from the World Health Organization, and last August the Honduran National Congress awarded them the high decoration of Commander's Cross.