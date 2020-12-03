Cuba reports 75 new cases of COVID-19, 56 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Cuba studied 11,092 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 75 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,146,603 samples carried out and 8,531 positive (0.74%).



At the closing of December 2, there are 3,959 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 767 suspects, 2,569 in surveillance and 623 confirmed, 56 medical discharges for an accumulated of 7,770 recovered patients; and no person died during the day.



Out of the 623 patients positive for SARS-CoV-2, 619 show stable clinical evolution, while one is in a critical and three in serious condition.



Among the 75 confirmed cases, 71 are Cubans and one foreigner, 48 were contacts of confirmed cases, 26 with a source of infection abroad and one without a precise source of infection. The 76% (57) of the 75 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 5,407, which represents 63.3% of the confirmed cases since March.