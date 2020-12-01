Cuba maintains control over transmission of HIV / AIDS in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Cuba´s National Public Health System closes the year with a decrease in the cases diagnosed with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), as well as the mortality associated with this epidemic, which reflects a control over the transmission of HIV /AIDS.



According to Granma newspaper, 35,000 people have been infected in Cuba since the first contagion was detected in 1985, while 25,756 of them have survived.



This was reported by Dr. José Juanes Fiol, responsible for monitoring and evaluation of the National Program for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), HIV / AIDS and Hepatitis, on the occasion of the World Day of Response to HIV, celebrated every December 1st.



The specialist said that even with the great difficulties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the US blockade during 2020, the Public Health system has guaranteed the supply of antiretroviral drugs, the continuity of the National HIV Program and the operation of health centers in all provinces.



According to Juanes Fiol, until last October, the 90-90-90 goals, proposed by UN-AIDS for the control of the epidemic, showed positive indicators in the national territory.



These goals consist of achieving a rate equal to or greater than 90% in three important aspects related to HIV: the number of people who know their diagnosis, the coverage of antiretroviral treatment in those infected and the number of infected with a suppressed or undetectable viral load.



Granma reports that the proposed percentages have been achieved in the first two parameters, while in the third, the country reached an index of 84 percent.



The most important thing is that it is not about numbers, but about better cared for and cared for human beings, the text adds.



Finally, the maintenance of the prevalence of the disease in the population between 15 and 49 years old at 0.4% was also highlighted, being the lowest in Latin America and the Caribbean.

