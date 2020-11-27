Cuba reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 28 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Cuba studied 10, 921 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 35 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,083,028 samples carried out and 8,110 positive (0.75%).

At the close of November 26, there are 3,613 patients in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 872 suspects, 2,291 in surveillance and 450 confirmed.



Out of the 450 confirmed patients, 448 show stable clinical evolution and two are in serious condition, 28 medical discharges were issued and no deaths were reported.

From the total of cases, five were contacts of confirmed cases, 28 with a source of infection abroad and two without a definite source of infection, 28 are Cubans and seven foreigners. The 94.2% (33) of the 35 positive cases were asymptomatic