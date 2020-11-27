UNESCO Awards Carlos J. Finlay Prize for Japanese Scientist





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) awarded the Carlos J. Finlay Prize, sponsored by Cuba, to Professor Kenya Honda, of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology of Keio University's School of Medicine (Tokyo).



The award recognizes his outstanding contribution in the field of microbiology, more specifically for his research on microbiota and its impact on the immune system in different diseases.

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director general, appointed Honda as the laureate based on the recommendations of an international jury of microbiology experts, according to a statement published on the organization's website.



Prof. Honda has successfully identified the members of the microbiota that drive specific types of adaptive immune responses.

Created in 1977 by initiative of the Cuban Government, the Carlos J. Finlay Microbiology Award is awarded with 10,000 dollars.