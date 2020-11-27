Cuban medical authorities approve clinical trials of two new anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) The Regulatory Authority of Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices of the Republic of Cuba (CECMED by its Spanish acronym) approved today the beginning of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates Mambisa and Abdala.



According to a message issued on Twitter by the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), with this authorization the country already has four vaccinal candidates in trial phase.



The two vaccine candidates are produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Cuba (CIGB).



Mambisa and Abdala are joined to the other two Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19 that are in the phase of clinical trials, Soberana 01 and Soberana 02, which according to BioCubaFarma, constitutes a great achievement of the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry of the country.