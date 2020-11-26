All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 49 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) Cuba studied 10,596 samples for COVID-19, resulting 49 positive ones. The country accumulates 1, 72,107 samples made and 8, 75 positive (0.75%).
At the close of November 25, 3,627 patients remain in hospital for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 799 suspected, 2,385 under surveillance and 443 confirmed.

Among the 443 confirmed, 441 show a stable clinical evolution, one reported in a critical state and one serious, no deaths on the day and 27 medical discharges.
Out of the total number of cases, 20 were contacts of confirmed cases and 29 with a source of infection abroad, while 47 are Cubans and two are foreigners. The 67.3% (33) were asymptomatic.

