Cuban doctors reinforce health work in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 26 (ACN) To continue fulfilling the collaboration agreements between Cuba and Venezuela, 197 new Cuban doctors arrived in Caracas and joined to provide services, along with the 1,300 who work there, mainly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The head of the Cuban medical mission, Dr. Reynol Garcia, expressed that the doctors of the island will move to the most affected regions by this disease and will follow up the strategies of visiting the houses to know the health condition of the people and the search for new cases.

According to Granma newspaper, the leader indicated that they will work together with the Barrio Adentro Project, which provides access to integral and quality health services to Venezuelans.

This project constitutes one of the main strengths for the National Public Health System and so the dreams, wishes and commitment of both Commanders, Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro, are being fulfilled, Reynol Garcia concluded at the welcome ceremony.