Cuba reports 76 new cases of COVID 19, 42 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 25 (ACN) Cuba studied 9,981 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 76 positive ones. The country accumulates 1,061,511 samples carried out and 8,026 positive (0.76%).

At the close of November 24, 3,429 patients are hospitalized for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 756 suspects, 2,252 under surveillance and 421 confirmed.



Out of the 421 patients confirmed, 418 show stable clinical evolution, three are in intensive care, one critical and two serious; there are 42 discharges and no deaths, and a total of 7,428 patients have been recovered.



Among the total cases, 54 were contacts of confirmed cases, 17 with a source of infection abroad and five without a precise source of infection. Among them, 73 are Cubans and three foreigners. The 62.6% (46) were asymptomatic.