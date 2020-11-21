Cuba-UK biotechnological joint venture launched officially



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) BioFarma Innovations, a Cuban-British joint venture, was officially presented on Friday in London, capital of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during an online seminar where Cuban advances in biotechnology were highlighted.

According to the Cuban Embassy in the European nation, the event analyzed the advantages of this economic and commercial association, with the presence of Chris Bennet, President of the Caribbean Council, the co-president of the Cuba Initiative, Lord David Triesman, and the development director of the Cuban company Hebert Biotec S.A., Merardo Pujol.

BioFarma Innovations is the result of an agreement between the Cuban company BioCubaFarma and the British company SG Innovations Ltd and was created last August, with the premise of direct access to medicines patented by the Cuban biotechnology industry by the British Commonwealth and Europe.

The online seminar entitled "Bringing Cuban biopharmaceuticals to patients around the world - a new British-Cuban joint venture", also addressed the marketing of pharmaceutical products in the world, the protection of intellectual property and the opportunities that exist to expand this relationship and bring Cuban medicines to many more patients around the world.

The panelists insisted on the participation of Cuban science in the fight against the pandemic, the successful use of Cuban biotechnological products in the fight against COVID-19 and the development by the Caribbean nation of three vaccination candidates against the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

It was also highlighted that all these results have been achieved despite the intensification of the unilateral economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained against the Caribbean country for 60 years.

It was announced that the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the British Embassy in Havana will organize a similar seminar next December 11.