Experts exchange on water and sanitation management of Havana Bay



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 21 (ACN) For the first time, the workshop "Development of management models for the i-DELSA project", promoted by the State Working Group of Havana Bay (GTE) and German cooperation associations, was held in this capital.

According to its German acronym, DELSA translates into decentralized and locally managed sanitation systems, managed on a territorial scale, with a strong role for municipal governments to reduce dependence on state resources and achieve greater results with fewer resources.

In addition, the scope of this approach includes the provision of water to communities, its treatment and maximum reuse, as well as the management of rainwater and solid waste.

Yosvany Armando Simón Gil, Deputy Director of the GTE, said that this workshop represents the continuity and reactivation of the Study for the determination of decentralized sanitation schemes in the Havana Bay Basin, signed in 2018 with the Bremen Overseas Research and Development Association, BORDA.

Pedro Kraemer, an official, said that the project aims to offer the municipalities located in the bay's tributary basin an additional option for basic water and sanitation services.

The proposal program has been presented and evaluated as a whole to the authorities of Guanabacoa, San Miguel del Padrón, Arroyo Naranjo and part of 10 de Octubre, the peripheral municipalities of the basin where the greatest potential for implementation was identified, due to the availability of space and the development of urban agriculture.

By converting waste into financial resources that can be used in production sectors, especially in agriculture, this concept connects harmoniously with the country's interest in promoting productive chains and closed-cycle management.

Luis Arturo Barinaga Quevedo, deputy director of Development and Planning of Hydraulic Resources in Havana, assured the commitment of that entity in adding the strategies derived from the meeting, and the joint work during these years to the hydraulic plan approved at national level for the solution of these issues, in the Havana Bay Basin.

Besides, he described as very appropriate the approach of decentralization of functions to municipal governments, because of the gain it represents in terms of local development, a way towards which Cuba has taken its first steps with not few results.

Since 2014, the WG and BORDA started working on the identification of the ecological problems of Havana Bay and in 2017 the conference Urban Environmental Dialogue among Port Cities was held in this city.

The cooperation actions have been aimed at the integrated management of waste and water use and development, which includes decentralized sanitation systems.