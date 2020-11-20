All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 38 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 20 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 38 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,763 in the country.

Eighteen of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases and the rest, 20, were infected abroad; there were 32 Cubans and 6 foreigners, while 20 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.
363 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, all of them showing a stable clinical evolution; Cuba totals 131 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 7,267 discharges (66 yesterday).

 

 

 

 

