Cuba reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, 59 medical discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 18 (ACN) Cuba studied 7,985 samples for Covid 19, resulting in 37 positive ones. The country accumulated 993, 686 samples carried out and 7, 704 positive (0.78%), 93.1% of them recovered.



There are 399 confirmed patients in hospitals, all of them with stable clinical evolution; there were no deaths during the day and 59 medical discharges were given, 7, 172 in total.



There are 2,512 patients admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 531 suspected, 1,582 under surveillance and 399 confirmed.



Of the total number of cases, 19 were contacts of confirmed cases, 18 with a source of infection abroad, 30 are Cubans and seven foreigners.



Among the confirmed cases, 27 (72.9%) were asymptomatic.