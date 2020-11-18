British MP nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) Representative Navendu Mishra became the third British MP to formally nominate the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Cuban foreign ministry said Tuesday on its official website.



Navendu Mishra is a labor member of parliament from Stockport in the northwest of England and in his nomination he expressed that during the last 15 years, 10,000 members of the Henry Reeve International Brigade have saved 90,000 lives in situations of natural disasters and health emergencies.



He was one of the main signatories of the United Kingdom's online petition supporting the call for the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuban doctors, which has been signed by more than 6,000 people.