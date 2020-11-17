All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba reports 49 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 16 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 49 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,639 in the country.

Forty-six of the new positive cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 2 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the remaining one, while 39 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

428 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 426 of them show a stable clinical evolution, there are 2 in serious condition; Cuba totals 131 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 7,078 discharges (18 yesterday).

 

 

 

