Cuba reports 54 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 13 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 54 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,541 in the country.

Thirty-eight of the new positive cases were autochthonous and the rest, 16, were imported; 33 of the total were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 16 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the remaining five, while 47 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

443 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 441 of them show a stable clinical evolution, there are 1 in serious and another one in critical conditions; Cuba totals 131 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 6,965 discharges (41 yesterday).

