Cuba reports 52 new cases of COVID 19, 41 medical discharges and no death





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Cuba studied 8,927 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 52 positive ones. The country accumulates 918, 559 samples carried out and 7, 349 positive (0.80%).



There are 496 confirmed patients in hospitals, 492 show stable clinical evolution, two are in critical and two are in serious conditions. There were no deaths during the day, 41 medical discharges were given, which is the equivalent to 91.4% of recovered patients since the outbreak of the disease.



At the close of November 8, 3,181 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 754 suspected, 1,931 under surveillance and 496 confirmed.



The 52 cases are Cubans. Of the total number of cases, 41 were contacts of confirmed cases, two with a source of infection abroad and nine without a precise source of infection. Among them, 43 (82.6 percent) were asymptomatic accumulating 4,551 that represent 61.9 % of those confirmed to date.