Cuba reports 44 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 44 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,228 in the country.



Thirty-three of the new positive cases were Cubans and there were also 11 foreigners; 25 of the total were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 17 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the 2 others, while 19 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

554 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 550 of them show a stable clinical evolution, there are 1 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 130 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 6,542 discharges (40 yesterday).