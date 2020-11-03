Cuba reports 65 new cases for COVID 19, exceeding 7,000 since March



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov. 3 (ACN) Cuba studied 8,097 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 65 positive ones. The country accumulates 866, 228 samples carried out and 7, 035 positive ones (0.81%), exceeding 7,000 since March.



At the close of November 2, 3,618 patients are in hospitals, of which 839 are suspects, 2,249 under surveillance and 530 confirmed.

Out of those confirmed, 525 show stable clinical evolution, five are in critical and one is serious condition; no deaths were reported during the day, 56 were discharged and 6,374 recovered (90.6%).

The 65 diagnosed cases are Cubans, 47 locals and 18 imported cases. Among them, 47 were contacts of confirmed cases and 18 with source of infection abroad. Sixty (92.2%) were asymptomatic.