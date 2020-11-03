Cuba reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 29 medical discharges and one death



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba studied for COVID-19, 8,192 samples, resulting in 35 positive ones. The country accumulates 858, 131 samples carried out and 6, 970 positive (0.81%).

At the close of November 1, 3,746 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of which 844 are suspected, 2,381 under surveillance and 521 confirmed.



Out of the confirmed patients, 518 show stable clinical evolution and three are in critical condition; one death is reported during the day, 29 medical discharges and 6,318 patients recovered (90.6%).

The 35 diagnosed cases are Cubans. Among the total cases, 32 were contacts of confirmed cases and three without a definite source of infection. Twenty-six (74.2%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.