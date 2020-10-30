Cuba reports 35 new cases of COVID 19, 46 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 8,245 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 35 positive ones. The country accumulates 832, 287 samples carried out and 6, 801 positive (0.82%).

At the close of October 29, 3,690 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of which 952 are suspects, 2,245 under surveillance and 493 confirmed.



Among the confirmed patients, 488 show stable clinical evolution, three are in critical and two are in serious condition; no death was reported during the day, 46 were discharged and 6,178 patients recovered (90.8%).

The 35 positive cases are Cubans. From them, 34 were contacts of confirmed cases and one with a source of infection abroad. Thirty one (88.5%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.