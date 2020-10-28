All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
28
October Wednesday

Cuba reports 49 new cases of Covid-19


HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 49 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,727 in the country.

Forty-seven of the new positive cases were Cubans and two were foreigners; 43 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 4 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the 2 others, while 40 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.
490 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 487 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 3 in critical condition; Cuba totals 128 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 6,107 discharges (56 yesterday).


 

 

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News