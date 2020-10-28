Cuba reports 49 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 49 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,727 in the country.



Forty-seven of the new positive cases were Cubans and two were foreigners; 43 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 4 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the 2 others, while 40 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

490 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 487 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 3 in critical condition; Cuba totals 128 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 6,107 discharges (56 yesterday).





