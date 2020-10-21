Cuba reports 47 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 20 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 47 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,305 in the country.



The 47 new positive cases were Cubans; 45 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in the 2 others, while 28 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

370 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 363 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 5 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 127 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 5,806 discharges (26 yesterday).