Cuba reports 56 new cases, one death and 24 medical discharges



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 16 (ACN) Cuba studied 7,592 samples, resulting in 56 positive ones. The country accumulated 728,426 samples made and 6,118 positive (0.84%).

There are still 290 confirmed patients, 285 with stable clinical evolution, two in critical and three in serious conditions; it is reported a death in the day and a total of 5,702 recovered, 93.2 % of the infected ones.

Out of the total of positive cases, 43 (76.7%) were contacts of confirmed cases, three (5.3%) without a precise source of infection and 10 (17.9%) with a source of infection abroad. Forty (71.4%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.