Cuba reports 22 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 22 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,000 in the country.

Twenty-one of the new positive cases were Cubans and there was 1 foreigner; 20 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 1 other and the remaining one was infected abroad; while 13 of these patients were asymptomatic when tested.

301 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 297 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 3 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 123 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 5,574 discharges (34 yesterday).