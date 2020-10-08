All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
October Wednesday

Cuba reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 43 discharges and no deaths


HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuba studied 6,807 samples reporting today 15 new positive cases in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, for a total of 5,898 infected in the country, no deaths and 43 new medical discharges.

At the close of October 6, 4,836 people remain in hospitals, of which 691 are suspects, 3,693 are under surveillance and 452 confirmed.

Among those confirmed, 450 have stable clinical evolution and two are in serious condition; 5,321 have been recovered (90 %), according to the official daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

The 15 diagnosed cases are Cubans, of whom 14 were contacts of confirmed cases and one without a definite source of infection. Six out of the 15 (40%) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, accumulating 3,598 cases that represent 61% of the confirmed cases to date.

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News