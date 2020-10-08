Cuba reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, 43 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuba studied 6,807 samples reporting today 15 new positive cases in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, for a total of 5,898 infected in the country, no deaths and 43 new medical discharges.



At the close of October 6, 4,836 people remain in hospitals, of which 691 are suspects, 3,693 are under surveillance and 452 confirmed.



Among those confirmed, 450 have stable clinical evolution and two are in serious condition; 5,321 have been recovered (90 %), according to the official daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



The 15 diagnosed cases are Cubans, of whom 14 were contacts of confirmed cases and one without a definite source of infection. Six out of the 15 (40%) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, accumulating 3,598 cases that represent 61% of the confirmed cases to date.