Cuba insists on keeping protection measures, reports today 66 new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) Cuba continues studying over 7000 daily samples, totaling 613 994 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic and reporting today 66 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5 597 diagnosed since March; no deaths and 27 medical discharges, the ministry of public health reported Wednesday in its daily part.



Out of the 66 diagnosed cases, 65 are Cubans and one foreigner (French) lives in Havana. One imported case is reported, 61 are contacts of confirmed cases and four of them have not yet specified the source of infection.

Among them, 51 were asymptomatic. 572 present stable clinical evolution, 2 in critical and 6 in severe condition.

On the occasion of celebrating today the Cuban Pediatrics Day, the public health ministry highlighted the remarkable work developed by the specialists of that branch of medicine during the confrontation to the COVID-19, thanks to which the country has not had to regret any death in pediatric age and 85.9% of the 612 reported cases are in clinical discharge.