Cuba continues analyzing over 7000 samples daily, reports today 26 new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuba reported Monday 26 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, accumulating 5,483 people infected with COVID-19 and 87, 3 % of them recovered.



As of the closing of September 27, 7,824 patients remain in hospitals, of which 6,011 are under surveillance, 1,241 suspected and 572 confirmed.

Among the 572 confirmed, 567 have stable clinical evolution, two in critical and three in severe condition; no deaths were reported during the day and 36 discharged, states the ministry of public health in its daily report.

All the confirmed cases are Cubans, all of them are contacts of confirmed cases and 12 were asymptomatic at the moment of the diagnosis.