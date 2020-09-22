Cuba reports 81 new cases for COVID 19 and one death



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuba studied 8,175 samples, accumulating 554,425 and 5,222 positive ones (0.94%). The country registered today 81 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 86.3% of them recovered.



There are 597 confirmed patients admitted, 6, 162 under surveillance and 1,315 suspected, 586 with stable clinical evolution, three in critical and eight in serious condition; one death is reported during the day, totaling 117 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 44 discharges (4,506 in total), according to the daily report of the ministry of public health.

Out of the 81 cases, 73 are Cubans and eight are foreigners temporarily residing in the country. Of these, 78 were contacts of confirmed cases and three without a definite source of infection.

The 77.8% were asymptomatic, accumulating 3,123, which represent 59.8% of the confirmed cases to date.