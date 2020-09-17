Cuba reports 57 cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 17 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 57 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,933 in the country.



Fifty-six of the new cases are Cubans and the remaining one is a foreigner living in the country; 53 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in the 4 others, while 37 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

592 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 572 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 13 in serious and 7 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 109 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 4,230 discharges (99 yesterday).