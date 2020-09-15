Cuba reports 77 cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 15 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 77 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 4,803 in the country.



By the close of Sep 14; 1,084 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care System.

All the new cases are Cubans and 66 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 11 others, while 57 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

574 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 558 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 10 in serious and 6 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 108 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 4,119 discharges (79 yesterday).