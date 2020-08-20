Cuba reports 83 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 83 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,565 in the country.



By the close of Aug 19; 1,361 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while many other people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 83 new cases are all Cubans, 51 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 17 of them and 15 others were infected abroad, while 46 patients were asymptomatic when tested.

581 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 569 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 9 in serious and 3 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,894 discharges (31 yesterday).