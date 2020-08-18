Diaz-Canel exchanged with scientists working on Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) Cuba´s president Miguel Diaz-Canel exchanged with a group of scientists who work tirelessly on a vaccine against COVID-19, dangerous disease that has caused the death of more than 766,000 people worldwide, including 88 Cubans.



At Finlay Vaccine Institute, in Havana, the president confirmed the progress in the strategy towards a specific vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 and highlighted the confidence in the response that Cuban science will give.

The general director of the Institute, Vicente Verez, explained to Diaz-Canel the details and stages of this study, which will be released in due course and in which researchers from the Center for Molecular Immunology and the University of Havana have also been involved.

In the stimulating work session, it was recalled the meeting that Diaz-Canel held with the scientists last May 19, at the Neurosciences Center, when he said that "although there are vaccines from other countries, we need ours to have sovereignty ".

Cuban researchers cover this road with agility, in midst of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has caused an increase of cases, especially in the provinces of Havana and Artemisa.