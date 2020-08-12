Russian vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 11 (ACN) Russia could coordinate the production in Cuba for next November of its vaccine to fight the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, causing the Covid-19 pandemic, Kirill Dmitriev, Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said today.



Cuba has a large capacity to produce medicines and, specifically, vaccines, with highly qualified personnel, so we could coordinate with the government of that country to start the production of the vaccine in November, Dmitriev stated.

The official made this comment to a question by Prensa Latina about the possibility of Latin America, and specifically Cuba, of accessing the Russian vaccine to fight Covid-19, whose official record was announced today by President Vladimir Putin.

During a virtual meeting with several media outlets, Dmitriev praised Cuba's scientific preparation and its work in fighting the pandemic, after announcing in July that the RDIF could cooperate with Caribbean the island to jointly produce drugs against that disease.

The vaccine was delivered for analysis to the Ministry of Health, a body Dmitriev described as quite conservative, for which the verifications for the certification of this vaccine were considered as correct.