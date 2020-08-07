Cuban brigade Henry Reeves that worked in Kuwait is already in the country



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) The Henry Reeves brigade, which worked in Kuwait in the confrontation with COVID-19, arrived this morning in Havana where it was welcomed online by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.



In a video message that was transmitted to the 152 members of the group upon their arrival at the Jose Marti International Airport, Marrero expressed the gratitude of the Cubans for their humanitarian work, as well as to the rest of the brigade that remains in the Arab nation facing the pandemic.



The Cuban premier offered a brief update on the country's epidemiological situation and the actions being carried out by the government to face the complex situation caused by COVID-19, the world crisis and the tightening of the U.S. blockade.



This group of doctors traveled to this country on June 5 and worked there in a 254-bed field hospital, where they treated 758 confirmed cases from Covid-19, carried out 162,164 nursing procedures and saved 189 lives.



It is made up of 110 women and 42 men, 88 of whom are nursing graduates, 58 specialists in General Medicine, two in intensive care, one specialist in pediatric intensive care and three English teachers.