Cuba reports 31 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 31 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,701 in the country.



By the close of Aug 3; 463 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 6,467 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.



The 31 new cases are Cubans, 17 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 4 of them, while 10 others were infected abroad; 21 patients were asymptomatic when tested.



229 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 228 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there is only one in critical condition; Cuba totals 88 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 2,382 discharges (nine yesterday).