Cuban PM highlights work of Cuban medical brigade in Mexico



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Prime Minister of Cuba, met with members of the Henry Reeve Brigade who for three months supported the fight against COVID-19 in Mexico.



In the exchange, the specialists presented their experiences in that nation, where they worked in 68 services in nine hospitals, attended 54,000 patients, 43,044 of them with coronavirus.

Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, said on the digital platform that the medical team was made up of collaborators from all the Cuban provinces and about 70 percent of them were women.

On the other hand, Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, thanked "the invaluable support of Cuban doctors and nurses" who went to save lives in the difficult months of fighting against COVID-19.

The brigade was made up of 578 specialists, including 265 doctors, 285 nurses, seven graduates in Hygiene and Epidemiology and 10 engineers in Electromedicine.

The Cuban collaborators saved 2,169 lives; they also worked in the cure and suture services, ER services, internal medicine, burn care services and epidemiology, among others.

In addition, training actions were carried out for 249 workers in the hospitals and hotels where the specialists stayed.