Cuba reports 11 new cases of COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, July 31 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 11 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,608 in the country.

By the close of July 30; 423 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 3,450 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The 11 new cases are Cubans, 10 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection of the remaining one was not yet identified; 9 of them were asymptomatic when tested.

164 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 163 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there is only one in critical condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,355 discharges (none yesterday).