American city of San Francisco calls for medical cooperation with Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN)The Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco, U.S. state of California, approved a resolution promoting medical and scientific collaboration with Cuba to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN)The Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco, U.S. state of California, approved a resolution promoting medical and scientific collaboration with Cuba to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resolution, introduced by Supervisor Hillary Ronen and co-sponsored by Aaron Peskin and Shamann Walton, also urges the United States Congress to lift restrictions on collaboration and the suspension of economic and travel sanctions, Cubaminrex website published.

After the unanimous vote in favor of this initiative, San Francisco joins 13 other cities that have adopted similar legislative instruments in recent years in order to improve relations with Cuba and thus became the third city in the state of California, along with Richmond and Berkeley, to formally support bilateral scientific cooperation to face COVID-19.



During the Board meeting, several people talked by phone to express their support for the resolution and argued with the success of Cuba in confronting the pandemic inside and outside the Caribbean archipelago, as well as the effectiveness of Cuban protocols and drugs.