Cuba reports 13 new cases to COVID 19, none in Havana



HAVANA, Cuba, July 22 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, all by one from the small municipality of Bauta in the Artemisa province, right on the border from Havana.

Cuba studied 2,714 samples, resulting in 13 positive ones. The country accumulated 234,817 samples and 2,462 positives (1.05 %).

At the close of July 21, 181 patients remained in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 254 people are being monitored in their homes, by the Primary Health Care.

A total of 47 (1.4%) confirmed patients are currently in hospitals, 46 (97.8%) of whom with stable clinical evolution. There were no deaths in the day and five patients were discharged. There is no report of patients in serious condition and 1 in critical situation.