Famous international scientific magazine recognizes Cuba as example in the confrontation with COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (acn) The international scientific magazine New Scientist highlighted Cuba as an example in Latin America in the fight against COVID-19 as the country has found strategies to contain the virus and limit deaths.

The publication notes, through an interview with scientists from the University of Florida, that the Caribbean island has the highest percentage of doctors per patient in the world, with 8.19, compared to the 2.15 in Brazil and 2.6 in the United States.

According to a report published in Sputnik, the magazine reports that despite Cuba has the oldest population in the Americas, the level of contagion remained low and with exhaustive control.

New Scientist stands out Cuba´s sagacity as before the first natural case in the country was registered, they sent doctors, medical students and nurses to carry out door-to-door searches to find out if there were people with respiratory symptoms.

The famous magazine also praises the way in which the contacts of the suspects and the referral of patients to isolation centers created in all the provinces of the country were tracked.

