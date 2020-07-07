Cuba promotes cooperation to counteract climate change



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (acn) Cuba called today at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Executive Board to promote intersectoral, regional and international cooperation, in response to the challenge of climate change.

Aimeé Pujadas, an official of the Cuban Permanent Mission, insisted on the importance of collaboration and the role that UNESCO plays with its networks on the ground, Prensa Latina news agency noted.

The two international science schools in the Caribbean organized in Cuba represent a good example of the South-South cooperation to build resilient societies, said Pujadas during the 209th session of one of the three governing bodies of the multilateral entity, with headquarters in Paris, France.

She assured that through this experience, with the participation of 19 Caribbean countries, the value of joint work was ratified and also helped to integration among various UNESCO international scientific programs.

According to Pujadas, these meetings fostered the creation of spaces led by young people in the analysis and solutions of the main current challenges, such as the Caribbean Youth Network on Climate Change, which promotes the leadership of that population sector in adapting to that phenomenon and disaster risk reduction in the region.

She also referred to the role of education as a tool for promoting sustainable lifestyles and new ways of relating human beings to nature.

Cuba recognizes UNESCO's actions to harmonize global education agendas and programs and those related to climate, especially the one devoted to sustainable development, she added.

The Cuban diplomat also advocated UNESCO strengthening the contribution of communication, information and culture to the protection of the natural, cultural and documentary heritage in the face of the effects of climate change and disaster situations.